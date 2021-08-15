GREENWOOD -- James Curtis Williams Jr., age 37 of 614 Magnolia Drive, Greenwood, S.C., passed at Self Regional Hospital.
He was born in Greenwood County and was the son of Sandra and James Curtis Williams Sr. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents of the home, one sister Taneka (Ollie Jr.) West of Lexington S.C., two nephews, Jayden and Jordan West, both of Lexington S.C., paternal grandmother, Charlie Mae Williams of Greenwood, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Life Changing Ministry, 230 Kitson St., Greenwood S.C., burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing will be Monday from 11 a.m.to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Holloway's Funeral Home of Belton, S.C., is in charge of arrangement. The family is at the home.