James Clinkscales

James Lewis Clinkscales, 84, of 216 Woodlawn Street, husband of Ora Belle Medlock Clinkscales, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home.

Born in Belton, he was a son of the late Perry Clinkscales and Frances Branyon Clinkscales. He retired from Eaton, formerly known as Cutler Hammer, and was a US Navy veteran. He was a charter member of the NW Fire Department and a member of Harris Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Kingsmen Sunday School class. James was an avid golfer.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Ora Belle of the home are his children, Sharon Clinkscales Steele of Hodges and Terry Clinkscales (Tammy) of Greenwood; brother, Fred Clinkscales (Elaine) of Greenwood; three grandsons, Patrick Clinkscales, Tanner Clinkscales, and Corey Tiller; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Clinkscales; sister, Nancy Kennedy; brother, David Clinkscales; and grandson, Wesley Clinkscales.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his three grandsons.

Honorary escort will be members of the Kingsmen Sunday School class along with Mack Ellis and Don Farmer.

The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting James' life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.