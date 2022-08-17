James Channing Banks-White
James Channing Banks-White, 36, of 1417 Woodlawn Road, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Self Regional.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the Tammy Banks (Shane Lawson) and Dennis White (Angie). In addition to parents, he is survived by one brother Hayden Davis. He was predeceased by his grandparents James and Linda Banks, Roland and Katherine White and an uncle, Eddie White.
Channing was a wonderful person and loved by his family very much. He will be missed by his loving aunts and uncles, Terri Haynes, Ronnie Banks, Chris “Donnie” Banks, Tammy Hastings, Melvin Banks, Sheila Dorn, Kay Bryan, Jerry White and many loving cousins. He also leaves behind his loyal and loving best friend companion June.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Panola United Methodist Church, Panola Street, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Panola United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1102, Greenwood, SC 29648.
