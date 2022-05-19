James Carroll Robinson

James Carroll Robinson, 74, resident of Emerald Road, widower of Connie Kelley Robinson, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home.

Born May 6, 1948, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late James Charles “Rooster” and Sallie Bishop Robinson. He was a 1966 graduate of Ninety Six High School, and attended Clemson University, and graduated from Erskine College. James was owner and operator of Robinson Enterprise as a Cotton Broker.

He was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.

Surviving are a brother, Wayne Robinson and a nephew, Steven (Patricia) Robinson all of Greenwood. He was predeceased by a son, Justin Clayton Robinson.

Private burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be assisting the Robinson family.

Tags