James Butler, Jr.
James Butler, Jr., 79, of 954 Old Greenwood Highway, passed on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood to the late James Butler, Sr. and the late Jessie Boozer.
He graduated from Brewer High school and attended SC State College. He was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church and was employed with Lander University for more than 40 years.
He is survived by a son, James Derrick Butler of Greenwood; a daughter, Denise (Allen) Mack of Greenwood; two sisters, Janie Klugh of Cokesbury, Mary Frances Hart of Greenwood and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held on Friday at noon at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home from 1-5 p.m. Thursday.
The family ask that you adhere the social distancing guidelines.
Percival-Tompkins is honored to assist the Butler family.