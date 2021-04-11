James Bailey Jr.
Mr. James Bailey Jr. entered this life on April 30, 1947. Born in Washington, DC to the late James Bailey Sr. and Louise Mitchell, he was called to rest at his home on April 7, 2021.
James, a member of Brewer High School Class of 1965 and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., lived in Greenwood, SC, where his career as a Science teacher spanned over 44 years. Most notably teaching at McCormick Middle School and Emerald High School. James retired in 2012 from Greenwood School District 50 and spent the rest of his days enjoying the open road.
Left to celebrate his memory are: his mother Louise Mitchell of Washington, D.C.; his step-mother Daisy Mae Bailey of Philadelphia, PA; his daughter Jaslyn Bailey of Atlanta, GA; his sister Reneé Bailey of Philadelphia, PA; two brothers Anthony (Paulette) Bailey and Ronnie Bailey, both of Philadelphia, PA; one nephew Taylor Bailey, two nieces Lisa (Raheem) Berry and Lauren Bailey, one great nephew Raheem Berry Jr., one great niece Drew Bailey, all of Philadelphia, PA; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 14, 2021, at Oak Brook Memorial Park in Hodges, SC. The service can be viewed as a live-stream by visiting Parks Funeral Home Facebook Page, where you can also leave messages for the family. The family will receive friends at Oak Brook Memorial following the services. There will be no public viewing.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Bailey Family.