ABBEVILLE — James Maxwell 'Jimmy' Ayers, Jr., 71, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Deborah Cann Ayers, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was born in Anderson, SC to the late James Maxwell Ayers, Sr. and Lottie Wright Ayers.

Jimmy, a 1969 graduate of Abbeville High School, honorably served his country in the United State Marine Corps. He was employed with Ascend Manufacturing, retiring after a tenure of many years. When his children were young, Jimmy was actively involved in Abbeville Youth Sports having coached Little League football. He dearly loved his wife and family; his Gamecocks; and especially, the Abbeville Panthers. His voice could be heard every Friday night across Hite Stadium, Dennis Botts Field. Jimmy was a member of South Side Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah, of the home; son, Brad Ayers (Melissa) of Knoxville, TN and Jennifer Ayers Ferguson (Sam) of Abbeville, SC; seven grandchildren, Sarah Beth Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and Joshua Ferguson all of Abbeville, SC; Katelyn Smith, Justin Smith, Dylan Ayers and Bella Ayers, all of Knoxville, TN; and his beloved dog, Gabby.

The family will receive friends 1:30PM - 3:00PM, Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3:30PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Zack Little officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Jimmy, may be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 505 W. Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.

The family is at the home.

