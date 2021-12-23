ABBEVILLE — James Maxwell 'Jimmy' Ayers, Jr., 71, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Deborah Cann Ayers, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was born in Anderson, SC to the late James Maxwell Ayers, Sr. and Lottie Wright Ayers.
Jimmy, a 1969 graduate of Abbeville High School, honorably served his country in the United State Marine Corps. He was employed with Ascend Manufacturing, retiring after a tenure of many years. When his children were young, Jimmy was actively involved in Abbeville Youth Sports having coached Little League football. He dearly loved his wife and family; his Gamecocks; and especially, the Abbeville Panthers. His voice could be heard every Friday night across Hite Stadium, Dennis Botts Field. Jimmy was a member of South Side Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah, of the home; son, Brad Ayers (Melissa) of Knoxville, TN and Jennifer Ayers Ferguson (Sam) of Abbeville, SC; seven grandchildren, Sarah Beth Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and Joshua Ferguson all of Abbeville, SC; Katelyn Smith, Justin Smith, Dylan Ayers and Bella Ayers, all of Knoxville, TN; and his beloved dog, Gabby.
The family will receive friends 1:30PM - 3:00PM, Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3:30PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Zack Little officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Jimmy, may be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 505 W. Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.