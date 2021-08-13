James Arthur Chamberlain Jr.
James Arthur Chamberlain Jr., 67, or 710 Florida Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was a son of the late James Arthur Chamberlain Sr. and Lugenia Martin Chamberlain.
He was a a graduate of McCormick High School, a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and employed with Eaton Corporation.
He is survived by four sons, James Anthony Chamberlain, III of Greenwood, Jonathan (Keasha) Chamberlain, Joshua Chamberlain of McCormick and Jeffery Chamberlain of Greenwood; three brothers, Rufus (Dorothy) Chamberlain of Plum Branch, SC, Jimmy Chamberlain of Greenwood, SC, and Bruce Chamberlain of Greenville, SC; three sisters, Brenda Chamberlain, Dale Collier and Mable Gantt, all of Greenwood; 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with Reverend Joseph Thomas, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. The family is at the home.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Chamberlain family.