James Alvin Williams, 53, husband of Cathy Williams, resident of Callison Highway, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home.
Born April 19, 1969, in Greenwood, he was a son of George Thomas (Linda) and Addie Williams. He was a lifelong truck driver while owning his own truck and traveling the country. James was an avid fisherman and loved his Dallas Cowboys.
He was a member of Tranquil AME Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 32 years are two sons, Darris McDaniel and Jabiah Williams (Nashari), both of Greenwood; a daughter, Tiera Williams of the home; three brothers, McKinley Dean, Marvin Dean, and Bryant Thomas (Melissa), all of Greenwood; four grandchildren, A'va Cook of the home, Taraji Watts of Ninety Six, Iyonna McDaniel, and Daylen McDaniel; and four sisters, Felisha Miller (Lonnie), Jasmine Martin-Jackson, Tori Robinson (John), all of Greenwood, and Shanita Frye of Michigan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-7:30 Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Mr. Williams' family has requested that mask be worn during the visitation and service.
