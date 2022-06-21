James Alvin Williams, 53, husband of Cathy Williams, resident of Callison Highway, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home.

Born April 19, 1969, in Greenwood, he was a son of George Thomas (Linda) and Addie Williams. He was a lifelong truck driver while owning his own truck and traveling the country. James was an avid fisherman and loved his Dallas Cowboys.

He was a member of Tranquil AME Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 32 years are two sons, Darris McDaniel and Jabiah Williams (Nashari), both of Greenwood; a daughter, Tiera Williams of the home; three brothers, McKinley Dean, Marvin Dean, and Bryant Thomas (Melissa), all of Greenwood; four grandchildren, A'va Cook of the home, Taraji Watts of Ninety Six, Iyonna McDaniel, and Daylen McDaniel; and four sisters, Felisha Miller (Lonnie), Jasmine Martin-Jackson, Tori Robinson (John), all of Greenwood, and Shanita Frye of Michigan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-7:30 Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Mr. Williams' family has requested that mask be worn during the visitation and service.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family of Mr. Williams.

Tags