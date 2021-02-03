Mr. James Alfred "Bruce" Hill, age 63, died on February 01, 2021 after a short illness. He was the son of the late James "Red" and Mary Hill. He was a member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church, where he served in several capacities, a member of Mt. Moriah Lodge #96, a 1976 graduate of McCormick High School and a carpenter by trade. He also served in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife Louise Terry Hill and five children. Marcus (Monica) Hill, Jannelle (Allen) Roscoe, Autumn Lewis, Future Hill and Lula Hill and 5 siblings.
Memorial services will 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Cedar Spring Baptist Church, with Rev. Sloan Gordon officiating. Social distancing and masks are mandatory. Walker Funeral Home LLC is assisting the family.