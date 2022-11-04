Jamaal Rashaad Byers entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Greenville County, South Carolina. The husband of Alexas Byers, he was born October 19, 1991, in Greenwood, South Carolina to his devoted parents, mother, Shandahyl Holloway and father, James Byers Jr.
He leaves to cherish his legacy of life, love and laughter; his loving and devoted wife of four years, Alexas Byers; daughters, Zariah Covington Byers, Zalaia Byers, both of the home and Avaa Byers of Simpsonville, SC, and unborn son, Za’Vierre Byers; mother, Shandahyl Holloway; father, James (Regina) Byers Jr; grandmothers, Bettye Holloway of Greenwood, SC, and Brenda Byers of Due West, SC; sisters, Maura Carroll-Wilkerson of Lemoore, CA, Daria Suber of Greenwood, SC, Jarena Byers of Belton, SC, and Baeli Holloway of Greenwood, SC; brothers, Avery (Kimberly) Reeves of Summerville, SC, Darryl Suber of Greenwood, SC, and Jaren Byers of Belton, SC.
Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 8 at 11 a.m. at Grace Cathedral Ministries, 200 Assembly Drive, Piedmont, SC 29673. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Hodges, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home of his grandmother, Bettye Holloway, 1312 Henderson Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Sacred arrangements entrusted to Leeside Funeral Home.