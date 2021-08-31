Jakayla Latrice Bostic, 28, of 235 Florida Ave., Apt. 67, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Orangeburg, SC, she is the daughter of Steven Eric Bostic and Latonia Washington Perrin. She was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories her father, Steven Eric Bostic of Bamberg, SC, and her mother Latonia (Patrick) Perrin of Greenwood, SC; one son, Jayden A'mir Bostic of the home; one daughter, Ja'Niyah Nevaeh Bostic of the home; three brothers, Steven Rashad Bostic, Randell R. Bostic, and Eric Bostic, all of Bamberg; three sisters, Nykejah Laurnai Bostic of Greenwood, SC, Ashton Shanice Perrin of Abbeville, SC, and Takeia Ransom of Bamberg, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Mt. Zion AME Church in Hodges, SC., conducted by Rev. Jeremiah Allen Aiken. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.