Smith

Jahvious Devonta Strong-Smith

Jahvious Devonta Strong-Smith, 26, of 108 Bintage Road passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

He was born in Greenwood on December 5, 1995 to Marcella Strong and the late Michael E. Smith. He attended Greenwood High School and was a member of Mt. Sinai Outreach Ministry.

He leaves to cherish his memories in addition to his mother of the home, a daughter, Avah Leana Strong-Smith of Greenwood, a brother, Travis D. Strong of Greenwood, two sisters, Michelle Erica (Adrian) Williams of Greenville, Michaela Smith (Joshua) Keyes of Ft. Bliss, TX; a god brother, Antwain Hentz, a god sister, Tiesha Hentz and fiancé, Kianna Carter.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM with Reverend Terry McCaskill officiating. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 1 PM until 6 PM. Interment will be in Evening Star Cemetery.

The family is at the home.

Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Strong-Smith Family.

Tags