Jahvious Devonta Strong-Smith, 26, of 108 Bintage Road passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
He was born in Greenwood on December 5, 1995 to Marcella Strong and the late Michael E. Smith. He attended Greenwood High School and was a member of Mt. Sinai Outreach Ministry.
He leaves to cherish his memories in addition to his mother of the home, a daughter, Avah Leana Strong-Smith of Greenwood, a brother, Travis D. Strong of Greenwood, two sisters, Michelle Erica (Adrian) Williams of Greenville, Michaela Smith (Joshua) Keyes of Ft. Bliss, TX; a god brother, Antwain Hentz, a god sister, Tiesha Hentz and fiancé, Kianna Carter.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM with Reverend Terry McCaskill officiating. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 1 PM until 6 PM. Interment will be in Evening Star Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Strong-Smith Family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.