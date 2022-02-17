Jacqueline Teresa Terry, 59, of 613 New Zion Rd, (Promised Land Community) passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, County on June 30, 1962, she was the daughter of Benjamin F. Terry, Sr. and the late Alice Bernice Hackett Terry.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Mt. Sinai AME Church in Bradley, SC.

Public viewing will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Terry Family.