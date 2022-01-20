HODGES — Jacob E. Mays, 73 of 114 Brush Road, Hodges, SC, passed away January 13, 2022 at his home. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of Jacob and Bernice Robinson Mays.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Little River Multicultural Center in Hodges, SC. Viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Robinson Walker Funeral Service Chapel in Ware Shoals, SC. Professional service entrusted to Robinson Walker Funeral Service.

Tags