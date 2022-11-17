Jacklen Parks Foster Wanda Rinker Nov 17, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE — Jacklen Parks Foster died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Prisma Healthcare Greenville Memorial Hospital.The family is at the home of her mother, Louise Parks, 934 Taggart St., Greenwood, SC.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jacklen Parks Foster Greenwood Greenville Prisma Healthcare Greenville Memorial Hospital Funeral Home Louise Parks Arrangement Most read stories Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Lawsuit: Teammate sexually assaulted Greenwood Paralympian Greenwood man faces assault, kidnapping charges Former Clinton officer faces misconduct charge Abbeville residents want to see neighborhood get safer Festival of Trees is Dec. 3 and 4 at First Baptist Church Bracknell named premier manager at Wells Fargo Advisors SC Festival of Flowers receives top honors at international competition New business: Sweet Indulgence Rogers crowned Miss Ninety Six High School Balloon release held for Alan Wilson Coffman speaks to crowd on Veterans Day Lander history professor pays homage to local vets