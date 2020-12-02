"Jackie" Dwayne Bell, 54, Husband of Christie Michelle Bell, of 1233 Drake Road in Donalds. He died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the residence.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Jack Delon Bell of Massachusetts and Faye Cummings Hopkins of Donalds. He was a member of Donalds Church of God.
Surviving in addition to his wife is: Sister Tonya (David) Lindsay of Donalds, Son: James (Ashley) Bell of Donalds, and Son: Joseph Bell of Donalds. Three grandchildren: Tobias Bell, Austin Bell, and Gage Bell.
Preceded by Father Jack Delon Bell, Stepdad Bobby Hopkins, Brother Scottie Bell, Grandson Wyatt Bell also Grandparents JC and Hazel Cummings.
Receiving of friends will be Friday December 4th from 12:00 to 1:45 with Service following at 2:00pm in Chapel, with Rev James Ray Lollis.
The family has requested social distancing and to please wear a mask.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.