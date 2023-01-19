Jackie Dorn

Jacquelin Sandra “Jackie” Jeffords Dorn, 83, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Morris Self Dorn, Jr., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Richland County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Michael Jeffords, Sr. and Dorothy Pauline Shirley Brazell. Jackie retired from Cambridge Academy after 19 years and volunteered with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She was an active member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church where she was in the Outreach Sunday school class.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Mungo.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Lisa Dorn Chastagner (Chaz) and Morris Vincent Dorn; a brother, Charles Michael Jeffords, Jr. of Texas; grandchildren, Ronald Augustus Byrd, Jr. (Cammie), Joanna Marie Collins (Greg), Christopher Lee Nichols (Stephanie), Esther Ruth Hodges (Neal) and Sarah Michelle Kelley (Corey); and great grandchildren, Juliette Collins, Finlay Helms, Cutler Collins, Tripp Byrd, Beckett Collins, Lula Mae Nichols and Shepard Nichols.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Rice Memorial Baptist Church, with the Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dale Adair, Lynn Deanheardt, Bill Hamby, Phil Risinger, Tony Dover and Rick Ashley.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.