Jack ‘Ron’ Ronald Reid
Jack Ronald Reid, 76, resident of Ninety Six Highway, husband of Mildred Bagwell Reid, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 28, 1945, in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Harrison Lewis and Mae Parr Reid. He attended school in Greenwood and retired from Solutia. Ron met the love of his life the summer of 1964 at a friend’s home. The couple dated a few years, broke up a few times, like all teenagers. She was 14 and he was 18, they got engaged in 1966, and then got married in February 11, 1967.
Together, Ron and Mildred had three children, two in Heaven and a son, Daris who always made their life exciting. Ron loved this little guy, Daris was a con-artist, and would always say Dad one more quarter and five more minutes, please. He loved his granddaughter, McKenzie and called her his sweetie. He would let you know she was the granddaughter of the family. Each accomplishment she made, he made from the smallest to the largest and he was a proud Poppie. She had a pink golf cart and you know he was a good man riding with her as long as she wanted. He just simply adored her and thanked God each night for her and her dad.
Mildred knew Ron loved her, she could see it in the love he gave Daris and McKenzie, as in the high school Reid, I love you forever and a day, The Reid Thing. “We love you with all our heart and two big toes!!
Ron was a member of New Market Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon, and served in many areas of the church. He was a Master Mason and a Lifetime Member of Matthews Masonic Lodge #358, a former member of the Moose Heart and Rock & Roll Cruisers; and an avid Gamecock fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Daris Ronald Reid (Missy); a granddaughter, McKenzie Jordan Reid of TN; two brothers, Joe Donald Reid of Greenwood and Harold Parr of GA; a sister-in-law, Miriam Stewart and family; and his best friends for life, Richard Skelton and Vernon Lewis.
He was predeceased by a sister, Diann Smith.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. Brian Brock officiating.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Sudduth, John Sudduth, Richard Coker, Richard Skelton, Vernon Lewis, Hugh Jones, Woody Smith, Martin Turner, Cayden Schultz, and Cameron Schultz.
Memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Reid family.