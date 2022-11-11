Jack Louis Harvley Sr. Wanda Rinker Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack Louis Harvley Sr., 81, of 4323 Highway 25 South, husband of Dora Stults Harvley, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood seeks new tenants for Fuji's closing facilities Greenwood police seek man who ran from traffic stop Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students Bare Necessities Food Pantry at Lander gets another boost from Music for Meals Countybank Ranked Top SBA 7(a) South Carolina-based Lender AAMC receives funding for outreach vehicle Richardson makes return to Lander Club members join fishing tournament