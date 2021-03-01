Jack Linden Schreier
Jack Linden Schreier, 79, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his wife and family by his side on Sunday February 28, 2021.
Born in Walton, NY, he was a son of the late John Schreier and Mildred Ellott Schreier.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Jack and his wife Marilyn owned and operated the Christian Book Store, The Shepherds Shoppe (Bible and Book Store) for 34 years in Greenwood, SC, where he touched many lives.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years Marilyn Irene Beck Schreier of the home; a daughter Kelly Rousey (Dennis) and a son John Schreier (Andrea); grandchildren Austin Sears (Grace), Katie Slentz (Howard); great-grandchildren Silas, Charley, Destiny, Griffin, and Maddox; great-great-grandson Floki and a sister Joan Cotten.
A Celebration of Jack’s life will be conducted Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Evans officiating.
The family will receive friends after services at the home 39 Finley Dr., Greenwood, SC.
In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Jack may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
