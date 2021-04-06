FLORENCE — Jack Edward Richardson, age 70, son of the late Sion "Red" Richardson and Essie G Robinson, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Jack was born on February 5, 1951 in Greenwood, SC. He was a 1969 graduate of Greenwood High School. He graduated from the Mendenhall School of Auctioneering in 1973 and obtained an Applied Science degree from Florence Darlington Technical College in 1975. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era.
Jack sold hundreds of cars and tons of farm equipment while working at Moody-Godley Auction Company, Clanton's Auto Auction and various other auction companies before retiring his microphone in 2019.
He is survived by his only daughter, Beth (Michael) Prosser, two grandchildren, Dalton Prosser and Kirven Prosser, of Florence SC, a sister, Cathy (Donnie) Coker, two brothers, Larry (Carolyn) Richardson and Mark (Monty) Richardson of Greenwood, three surviving uncles, William (Billy) Richardson, Don Richardson of Greenwood and Ray Richardson of Melbourne, FL, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Highland Park UMC in Florence with a visitation to follow.
A committal service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Highland Park Kindergarten, 1300 Second Loop Rd, Florence, SC 29505.
