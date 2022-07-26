WARE SHOALS — Our loved one, Jack Devoe Tumblin, 87, passed away on July 25, 2022. He was a child of L. J. and Sara Ridgeway Tumblin. He honored his parents by continuing to live on family property with his wife of 58 years, Gloria Smith Tumblin. Jack's great love for Gloria was evidenced by his willingness to take her to Dollar General, Family Dollar and Piggly Wiggly of Ware Shoals on a daily basis.

Jack was a long time member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. Even before graduating from Ware Shoals High School, he started his first job at Belk-Simpson of Ware Shoals. Still remaining loyal to his hometown, Jack became employed at Riegel Textile as an accountant after graduating from Erskine College in Due West. Although Gloria lived near Due West, she and Jack did not meet and begin dating until she became employed as a secretary at Riegel Textile. Don't you love it when a plan comes together? Unfortunately Jack and Gloria's careers went in separate directions. Jack was hired by Abney Mills of Greenwood. Gloria left Riegel before the town was devastated by the Riegel's 1982 layoffs and eventual closing. Jack later retired from Kelly Cotton of Anderson.