WARE SHOALS — Our loved one, Jack Devoe Tumblin, 87, passed away on July 25, 2022. He was a child of L. J. and Sara Ridgeway Tumblin. He honored his parents by continuing to live on family property with his wife of 58 years, Gloria Smith Tumblin. Jack's great love for Gloria was evidenced by his willingness to take her to Dollar General, Family Dollar and Piggly Wiggly of Ware Shoals on a daily basis.
Jack was a long time member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. Even before graduating from Ware Shoals High School, he started his first job at Belk-Simpson of Ware Shoals. Still remaining loyal to his hometown, Jack became employed at Riegel Textile as an accountant after graduating from Erskine College in Due West. Although Gloria lived near Due West, she and Jack did not meet and begin dating until she became employed as a secretary at Riegel Textile. Don't you love it when a plan comes together? Unfortunately Jack and Gloria's careers went in separate directions. Jack was hired by Abney Mills of Greenwood. Gloria left Riegel before the town was devastated by the Riegel's 1982 layoffs and eventual closing. Jack later retired from Kelly Cotton of Anderson.
He loved spending time with his cat, Miss Kitty. He enjoyed being outside in the sunshine and keeping his grass cut. Jack and Gloria enjoyed their long rides in his red Ford Ranger. He was an excellent Sudoko solver.
Jack was the oldest of three children and is survived by his wife, Gloria. He is also survived by a brother, Jerry Tumblin, and his children, Tracy Springs (Jason) and Matthew Tumblin (Beth), a nephew, Tony Moody (Denise) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce T. and Rawlins Moody and a sister-in-law, Rosanne Cox Tumblin.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals, with Rev. Mark Lowe officiating. Private burial will be held at a later time.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Parker-White Funeral Home prior to the service. The family would like to express a special thanks to a niece, Suzanne Nickles and her husband, William for their kind and loving care. The family request flowers be omitted and donations should be made to your local food bank. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.