Jabe Edwin Clegg
PLUM BRANCH — Jabe Edwin Clegg, 31, of Augusta, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Freeland Cemetery in Plum Branch, with the Rev. John Noblin officiating.
Jabe was the son of Tammy Clegg Barker and Jamey Clegg. He was an electrician at IBEW Union. Jabe loved golfing, baseball, and football. He was a loving father to Bryelan Elizabeth Clegg. He was predeceased by a son Eli Jordan Clegg.
Survivors includes his mother, Tammy Clegg Barker (Joey); father, Jamy Clegg; a fiancé, Kristina Bogdanovic; a daughter, Bryelan Clegg; three brothers, Justin Clegg (Brooke), Dylan Clegg, and Christopher Clegg; two sisters Haley Garcia (Andrew), and Courtney Bowick (Wayne Lawton); grandparents, Janice and Sammy Davis; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held after the Memorial Service.
The family is at the home of Janice and Sammy Davis on White Town Road.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.