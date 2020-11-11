J. Strom Williams

James Strom Williams, 92, husband of Joyce Foxworth Williams, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood on September 15, 1928, he was a son of the late James Strom and Martha Jane Harling Williams. Mr. Williams was a graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1952 graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology and was a US Army Veteran, having served in the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 11th Airborne Division serving in Japan. He retired as an officer from Greenwood Mills after 34 years of service.
Strom was a devoted and loving family man. He and his wife were blessed with sixty years of married life. Their life together was centered around family, friends, and faith. As a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Strom was also a member of the Men's Bible Class and served on the Board of Deacons. He was also a former member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club, Quarter Century Club, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, and served on the Board of Edgewood Cemetery.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children, Gary Strom Williams and his wife Anna of Montgomery AL, Joyce Clair Gibson and husband Jay of Greenville SC, and Mark Foxworth Williams and his wife Kim of Greenwood, SC; seven grandchildren, Graham Gibson, Caroline Gibson McCall (Jon), Sophie Williams, Anna Leila Williams, Greyson Williams, Madeline Williams, Emma Williams and one great grandchild Wren McCall. Strom was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was predeceased by a brother, James Carroll Williams and four sisters, Anna Leila Gilmer, Zelma Owens, Mabel Watterson and Lura Walker.
A private memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church Chapel, with the Reverend Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
On behalf of Mr. Williams, the family would like to express our sincere thanks the nurses, doctors, and staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for the excellent care and compassion provided.
Blyth Funeral Home is assisting the Williams family.