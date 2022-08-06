NINETY SIX - J. Fred Sprouse, 84, resident of 2810 Highway 702, husband of Cecile Russell Sprouse, passed into his eternal home on August 5, 2022.
Born in Hodges, he was the son of the late Ralph and Katie M. "Kitty" Linnenkohl Sprouse. He was a 1956 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1960 graduate of Erskine College. He achieved a dual degree in science and mathematics. He retired from the Monsanto Company having served for over 31 years in supervision at both the Greenwood facility and at the Sand Mountain, AL, facilities. He was the night superintendent upon his retirement.
A member of Coronaca Baptist Church, he was a member and former teacher of the Lightbearers Sunday School Class, a former deacon, and a member of the choir. He was also actively involved in other churches where he was a member.
In addition to his wife at the home, he has two sons, J. Russell "Rusty" (Beth) Sprouse of Albertville, AL, and F. Scott Sprouse of Greer, SC. He has two grandchildren, Brett (Melissa) Sprouse, and Lauren (Grant) Wood, and two great-granddaughters, Emery and Madilyn Wood. He has a brother, R. Theron (Emma) Sprouse of Savannah, GA. He has numerous nephews and nieces. Among his favorites were his four-legged "family members" with Maddie bringing him the most joy and comfort.
Mr. Sprouse was active in both fishing and golf. He had been a charter member of the Greenwood, SC and of the Sand Mountain Bassmasters, as well as a member of the Boaz, AL Bass Club. He had served as president of all three clubs, as well as having been on the board of directors for the South Carolina B.A.S.S. Federation. He was a charter member of Star Fort National Golf Club, an active member of The Fort at 96 Seniors, a former member of the Midlands Senior Golfers, and served on the board of directors of the Midlands Senior Golfers for six years. During his golfing years, he had eight holes-in-one and had the good fortune of having two of these occurring in a single round of golf.
In addition to fishing and golf, his hobbies included tying custom-made fishing rods, and building and repairing golf clubs. During the USA's Bicentennial year, he tied over 30 fishing rods with red, white and blue guide wrappings to honor this event. He was an avid Clemson football and baseball fan, attending as many home and away games as possible. He also served on the city planning and zoning board of Albertville, AL, while living there.
Mr. Sprouse served eight years in the SC National Guard. Additionally, he and his wife were volunteers at the Ninety Six National Historic Site where both were honored for 25 years of faithful volunteer service.
The family would like to offer gracious thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their care and support.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood, with Reverends Chuck Sprouse and Tod Polatty officiating. Private interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be James Berley, Jim Coursey, Jerry Duncan, Colby Payne, Curtis Rowland, Brett Sprouse, Matt Thornton and Grant Wood. Alternate pallbearer: J.B. Calliham.
Honorary escort will be Preston Sprouse, Stanley Sprouse, Jimmy Sprouse, Rick Sprouse, Gerald Sprouse, Bobby Stoudemire, Joan Calliham, Sylvia Rowland, Mike Carson, Jackie Jennings, Anne Alewine, Libby Thruston, Freida Lark, Julia Lark, Bird Shirley, Jerry Carver, Benton George, members of the Lightbearers Sunday School Class, and members of the Coronaca Baptist Church choir.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.