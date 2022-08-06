NINETY SIX - J. Fred Sprouse, 84, resident of 2810 Highway 702, husband of Cecile Russell Sprouse, passed into his eternal home on August 5, 2022.

Born in Hodges, he was the son of the late Ralph and Katie M. "Kitty" Linnenkohl Sprouse. He was a 1956 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1960 graduate of Erskine College. He achieved a dual degree in science and mathematics. He retired from the Monsanto Company having served for over 31 years in supervision at both the Greenwood facility and at the Sand Mountain, AL, facilities. He was the night superintendent upon his retirement.

