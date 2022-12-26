J.D. Vaughn Dec 26, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NINETY SIX — John Drewry "J. D." Vaughn, 83, of Ninety Six, husband of Rosemary Eddy Vaughn, died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Hospice House.Services will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harley Rosemary Eddy Vaughn Crematory Funeral Home Hospice House Husband Six Most read stories Unborn child dies in shooting, Greenwood man faces murder charge Bond denied for man arrested in Thursday morning slaying 3 facing charges after copper wire cutting Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Greenwood man charged in unborn child's death could face death penalty; second victim dies Karlie Hill YOM December Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center Destiny of Greenwood delivers meals Community members and Cornerstone staff honored Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative