Plentiful sunshine. High 51F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 3:01 pm
NINETY SIX — John Drewry "J. D." Vaughn, 83, of Ninety Six, husband of Rosemary Eddy Vaughn, died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Hospice House.
Services will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.