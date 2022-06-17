HORSE SHOE, NC — On the morning of Saturday, June 04, 2022, Mr. J. Bowen Dillashaw, age 85, of Horse Shoe, North Carolina, passed away at Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Hendersonville, North Carolina. A native of Greenwood, South Carolina, born November 25, 1936, Bowen was the son of the late Frank Leonard and Lillie Claire Dillashaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Enola Botts. Bowen, who served during the Korean War and was a veteran of the United States Navy, received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lander College in Greenwood, South Carolina.
He began his career with Park Seed Company in Greenwood where he was Vice President of Operations; and was a member of First Baptist Church-Greenwood. Bowen then made a move to Ohio, where he became President of One-Write Company in Lancaster, Ohio. Following the move to Ohio, he then became a member of Bremen United Methodist Church in Bremen. Having had an interest in traveling the United States and England, he felt it was important in seeking to master the game of golf. Bowen however loved his family most of all. Left to cherish his memories are two sons, J. Bowen Dillashaw, Jr. (Brigid) of Kingsville, Texas, and Carl Reid Dillashaw of Horse Shoe; one brother, Frank Gerald “Jerry” Dillashaw (Betty Mae Stamey); and four sisters, Joyce Juanita “Nita” Dillashaw Wheless, Patricia “Pat” V. Dillashaw Skidmore Corley, Phyllis Claire Dillashaw Delgado (Lea) and Marion Elizabeth Dillashaw Thursh (Greg). Bowen is also survived by three grandchildren, Jessica Ann Ralston, Jeremiah Reid Dillashaw and J. Bowen Dillashaw III; thirteen great-grandchildren, Celeste Marie, Jaden Nicole, Logan Bradley, Cristofer Austine Reid and Alexzander Zackarus Ralston, Fiddle June, Rain Asa, Harper Uriah, Haven Ray and Wren Ezra Dillashaw; Maddison Marie, Noah Michael and Sophia Rey Dillashaw; seven nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Jerry Lazenby of Austin, Texas.
A celebration of Bowen’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Dillashaw’s memory are asked to consider a charity of one’s choice and/or to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, South Carolina 29648-1178 or by visiting www.conniemaxwell.com. Shuler Funeral Home, Hendersonville, North Carolina is assisting the Dillashaw family. Horse Shoe, NC J. Bowen Dillashaw
