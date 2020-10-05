Izetta Holmes Jackson
Mrs. Izetta Holmes Jackson, widow of Odell Jackson, was born to Willie and Marian Holmes on March 12, 1935 and peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Brewer High School, then continued her education at SC State College (University) and Clemson University earning her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in education. She taught for over 40 years in the public school system and Piedmont Technical College. One brother, George E. Cunningham, proceeded her death. She leaves to cherish her memories her cousin, Mary P. Williams, Troy; SC, her Goddaughter, Jacqueline V. Williams, Greenwood; SC, niece, Christine Cunningham Williams, Clinton, MD; daughters Alberta J. Freeman, Troy; SC Nellie J. (Haywood) Bussey, Edgefield; SC, Ozell J. (Michael) Richardson, Beaufort; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-nephews; 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and goddaughter, Sharon Williams-Holloway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Epsilon Psi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Scholarship in her name or the Izetta Jackson Scholarship, Eureka District, Order of Eastern Star. Viewing will be held at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be having visitation at the home. Private services for family only will be held.