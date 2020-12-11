Ivadell Collins
BRADLEY — Ivadell Mae Talbert Collins, 86, of Bradley, widow of Henry Broadus Collins, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home.
Born in Vallejo, CA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Ralph Talbert and Edith Mae Mitchell Talbert.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Eileen Collins and a brother, Ralph Ned Talbert. Ivadell was a former nurse with Self Memorial Hospital. She was an Order of Eastern Star and a member of McCormick EMS. Ivadell was a member of Troy United Methodist Church, where she was in the Kate Edwards Study Group.
Surviving are her children: Benita Wade (Brian) of Aiken, Melissa Mack (Quinn) of Greenwood, Arthur Patrick Collins, of Batesburg and Tim Collins (Donna) of Lincolnton, GA; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Overbrook Cemetery, with the Rev. Barrett Alewine officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Franky White, Thomas Young, Harvey Talbert, Jimmy Peeler, John Langley and Jimmy Wall.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to AGAPE Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillion Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.