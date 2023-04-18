Israel Dewayne King, 46, resident of Roman Circle, husband of Andrea Montgomery King, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home.
Born January 7, 1977, in Anderson, he was a son of Pam Stone King and the late Jerry King. He was employed by the City of Greenwood and formerly worked at Food Lion. Israel was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather, Kenneth Westmoreland of Hodges and his wife of the home are three daughters, Brianna King of Hodges, Erin King and Krista King, both of Anderson; two stepdaughters, Crystal Holley and Victoria Parnell, both of Greenwood; one brother, Ryan Westmoreland of Hodges; two sisters, Kim Westmoreland of Greenville and Pam Westmoreland of Taylors; grandchildren, Blaine King, Malachi Whitfield, Gracie and Parker Holley, and Camden and Tucker Parnell; and his father and mother-in-law, Darrell and Gaynell Montgomery.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Josh Timms officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Westmoreland, Brandon Lewis, Chevy Holley, Evan Parnell, Steve Sparks and Jason Shirley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Thursday evening.