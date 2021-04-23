Irma Boyd Poole
Irma Boyd Poole, 98, resident of Highway 246 South, widow of Walter Harry Poole, Jr., passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at her home.
Born on December 23, 1922, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Record and Nettie Belle Pinson Boyd. Living in Coronaca all her life, she was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Lander University. She was formally employed by Sears, Census Bureau of Anderson, and most importantly a homemaker.
Mrs. Poole was a life-long member of Coronaca Baptist Church, where she served as pianist and chairperson of property and space for many years. She was also a member of the Ruth Fidelis Sunday School Class and Joy group.
Mrs. Poole is survived by her daughter-in-law, Pat Poole, and preceded in death by her son, Harry Douglas Poole.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at Coronaca Baptist Church, with Rev. Todd Polatty and Rev. Chris Garrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Stuart, Leland Lumley, Ronnie Banks, Mark Hamm, Bird Shirley, and James Berley.
The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. on Monday.
A special thanks to caregivers and friends who helped Mrs. Poole through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coronaca Baptist Church Mission Fund or to the Coronaca Baptist Church Youth Fund, 300 Highway 246 North, Greenwood, South Carolina 29649.
