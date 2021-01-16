WATERLOO — Nancy Irene Roscoe Johnson, 73, of 4313 Todd Quarter Road, Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Patrick, SC, she was a daughter of Loretta Polson Roscoe and the late James Oscar Roscoe.
Surviving are her children, Tim Johnson of Waterloo and Jackie Sandola (Richard) of Fair Hope, AL; grandchildren, Tiffany Johnson, Alison Johnson, Jacob Johnson, all of Greenwood, Mac Johnson and Joshua Lofton, both of Hodges; great grandchildren, Blaze Oswald and Navonna McIntyre; six sisters; and five brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with the Rev. Ray Riddle officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Irene's life tribute page.
The family members are at their respective homes.