Ira Nelle Shaw Smith, 93, resident of Dogwood Drive, widow of Joe B. Smith, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday October 7, 2022, at her home.

Born October 6, 1929, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Ira Van and Dollie Graham Shaw. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander College. Mrs. Smith was employed for 40 years by the Greenwood County Treasurers Office and spent 28 of those years as the Deputy Treasurer and served her last 12 years as the Greenwood County Treasurer. She was the first woman official elected in Greenwood County.