Ira Nelle Shaw Smith, 93, resident of Dogwood Drive, widow of Joe B. Smith, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday October 7, 2022, at her home.
Born October 6, 1929, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Ira Van and Dollie Graham Shaw. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander College. Mrs. Smith was employed for 40 years by the Greenwood County Treasurers Office and spent 28 of those years as the Deputy Treasurer and served her last 12 years as the Greenwood County Treasurer. She was the first woman official elected in Greenwood County.
She attended First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and loved her Sunday school class and her Bible study. She looked forward to taking children and her three grandchildren to Vacation Bible School every year. Mrs. Smith served God and used her musical talent by playing the piano and organ for Westside Baptist Church, Harris Baptist Church, Rice Memorial Baptist Church and retired from First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church after 28 years of service. She played for numerous weddings and funerals in Greenwood. She played piano for her granddaughter's wedding at age 89.
Mrs. Smith loved her family dearly. Mama Nelle was the heart of the family and was treasured by her three daughters, two granddaughters, grandson, great-grandson, and sons-in-law.
Surviving are her three daughters, Beverly Rogers, Carolyn (Pat) Fowler, and Jeannie Smith; two grandchildren, Shawna Fowler, Marissa (Patrick) Chastain, and Dylan Smith; great-grandson, Shepard Chastain; as well as grandchildren, Ben Seaborn and Natalie S. Bright.
In addition to her husband of 53 years and her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a daughter, Dollie Smith Seaborn; grandson, Nicholas Seaborn; and brother, Curtis G. Shaw.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Thomas Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 am Monday.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Holman and Barbara Smith for their care and compassion as well as express their appreciation to all the kindness shown to each of us in our time of tremendous sorrow and loss of our beloved Mama Nelle.
