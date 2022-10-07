Illya L. Booker, 51, of 111 Central Avenue, departed this walk of life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Larry Booker and the late Barbara Diane Carter Logan. Illya Booker was of the Baptist Faith.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Yolanda (Travis) Carter Jones of Columbia, SC; a host of aunts, uncles, family, and friends to mourn his passing.