Mrs. Ida Mae Irvin, 84, widow of Jack Irvin, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at NHC of Clinton. She was born in Greenwood, SC, a daughter of the late Calvin Wells and Ida Porcha Wells.
She was a member of Jacobs Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, a deaconess and former Sunday School Superintendent. She retired from Greenwood Mills.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother.
Surviving is her son, Jimmie (Julia) Simpkins; three daughters, Henrietta (Paul) Gary, Gale (James) Scott all of Greenwood and Julie Chappelle of Greenville; a brother, Calvin Wells, Jr. of Greenwood; a sister, Annie Ruth (Carl Michael) Williams of Greenwood; nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Jacobs Chapel Baptist Church, with Reverend Jerry Brown officiating. Public viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family will be at their respective homes. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Irvin family.