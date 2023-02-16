Ian Scott Eaton Wanda Rinker Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ian Scott came into this world on February 12, 2023, at 3:23 am. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother and father and met Jesus at 5:30 a.m on the same day.He was the son of Brittany Michelle Cobb and Brandon Harley Eaton of Waterloo.Surviving in addition to his parents are his maternal grandparents, Scott and Melissa Cobb of Forest City, NC; and paternal grandmother Contessa Norwood of Laurens.Ian was the first to arrive of twin boys being carried by his mother and his brother, Brody Heath is still awaiting to arrive.No services are planned at this time.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Greenwood man faces charges in connection to stolen car Former Erskine professor sues school Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University Chamber hosts Churchill Mortgage ribbon cutting Parks and Butler honored at reception Staggs receives plaque from past president Shrine Club raises funds for Hospice House Shrine Club raises money for A Place for Us