Hubert Thompson Chandler, 94, formerly of 1511 Ninety Six Highway, husband of the late Claire Starnes Chandler, died February 11, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Pickens County, October 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Sadie Louise Threatt Thompson and Hubert Leo Thompson and raised by the late Marie Threatt Chandler and Ernest Brady Chandler. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
A lifelong member of Mt. Lebanon Methodist, he held numerous leadership positions at the church. Mr. Chandler enjoyed a long career in the utility construction business. After 17 years with the Commission of Public Works, he founded Chandler Utility Contractors in 1971. What started as a one-man shop run from the kitchen table of his home, Hubert grew the company into a well-respected enterprise with jobs and work in multiple states. A natural born hard worker, throughout his career, Mr. Chandler mentored many in his community on how to become successful in their own right. Never one to let the grass grow under his feet, Hubert could often be found either piloting an airplane, steering a boat, operating a backhoe, or driving across the country in his motor coach.
Surviving Mr. Chandler is a son, Joe Chandler and wife, Vickie of Ninety Six; granddaughters, Susan Chandler Albon and husband, Brian of Greenwood, Melissa Chandler Murphy and husband, Ryan of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Joshua Albon, Margaret Albon, Chandler Murphy and Patrick Murphy; a sister, Nancy Gangemi and husband, David of Seneca, a special cousin, Benny Threatt of Columbia, and a sister-in-law, Jean Nabors Crawford of Ninety Six.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, with Rev. Steve Keck, Rev. Johnny Waller, and Rev. Arthur Gambell officiating.
A private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet relatives and friends at a reception in the fellowship hall following the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 104 Lebanon Church Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice Foundation Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. Chandler’s family with arrangements.
