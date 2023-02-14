Hubert Thompson Chandler, 94, formerly of 1511 Ninety Six Hwy., husband of the late Claire Starnes Chandler, died February 11, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.

Born in Pickens County, October 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Sadie Louise Threatt Thompson and Hubert Leo Thompson and raised by the late Marie Threatt Chandler and Ernest Brady Chandler. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School.

