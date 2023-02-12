Hubert Chandler Feb 12, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hubert ChandlerHubert Thompson Chandler, 94, widower of Claire Starnes Chandler, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces arson charges FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood man gets 6-year sentence in CSC case Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Former Erskine professor sues school GCCF awards funding to Faith Home Emerald Branch of GMFCU celebrates ribbon cutting Author has two novels on market Holocaust expert speaks at Lander NSHS Percussion Ensemble wins first place at competition Evette visits Governor's School of Agriculture Clemson Extension offers SC Master Food Preserved certification program GCCF awards funding to Salvation Army