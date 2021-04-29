Thomas Howard Padgett, 63, resident of Pickens, former resident of Greenwood and Greenville, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Pruitt Health-Pickens.
Born November 5, 1957, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Ralph and Mary Elizabeth Jones Padgett. He was a 1975 graduate of Greenwood High School, a 1980 graduate of Lander University and attained a Master's in Business from the University of South Carolina. Howard was an accountant working for many companies over the years, but began his career working for Solicitor William Townes Jones, III, as an assistant.
A member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, he was also a former president of the Greenwood Jaycees, served as a board member of the Greenwood Community Theater and was a former member of the Greenwood Country Club.
Howard was the last member of his immediate family and is survived by several cousins, and an aunt.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602, or to the Faith Home, Inc., P.O. Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648-0039.
