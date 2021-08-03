Howard Lee Savory Jr.
WATERLOO — Howard Lee Savory Jr., 70, husband of Jennie Savory, passed on August 1, 2021.
Born in Mt. Clemens, MI, he was the son of the late Howard and Patricia Savory of Greenwood, SC.
Howard was previously employed with Capsugel and retired from Eaton.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Shelley (Sonny) Smith, Tammy Savory, Eshane Cooley, Beth (Bryan) Moore, Julie Voiselle, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Blyth Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at a later date.