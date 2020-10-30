Howard Foster Falls, 57, of 4209 Highway 246 N, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late John Thomas Falls, Jr. and Felecia Ann Foster Falls. Foster was a 1981 graduate of Greenwood High School and received an Associates degree in Culinary Arts from Tri-County Technical College. He was an accomplished chef and had a passion for cooking.
Surviving are his children, Charles Falls (Heather) of Boiling Springs, Megan Medlock (Chris) of Greenwood and Angel Falls of Hodges; his sister, Monean Harris of Abbeville; two brothers, Johnny Falls (Kim) of Greenwood and Mark Falls (Patricia) of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Emma Grace Medlock, James Medlock, Taylor Falls and Madison Coletti; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks will be required and the family asks that social distancing guidelines be observed.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com.