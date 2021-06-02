Howard Earl Logan Jr.
Howard Earl Logan Jr., departed this walk of life on Friday, May 28,2021. Born in Greenwood, SC , he was the son of the late Howard Earl Logan, Sr. and Wanda Kaye Logan. In addition to his parents, Mr. Logan was preceded in death by his son, Keytorious R. Wideman.
Mr. Logan is survived by his wife, Rosalind Logan; his daughter, Angel Gooch of Upper Marlboro, MD, his two sons, Brandon Gooch of Huntersville, NC and Desmond Logan, Huntersville, NC; a sister, Teressa Logan of Ninety Six, SC; nieces Niteria (Brandon) Johnson of Greenwood, SC, Shatavia Logan of Columbia, SC, Lateefah Logan of Greenwood, SC, and nephew Greterrious Calhoun of Ninety-Six, SC, and great nieces; Aubree Strong and Azalah Williams; and his two grandchildren; Jeremiah and McKenzie Gooch of Huntersville, NC.
A homegoing service for Mr. Logan will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at The SC National Guard Armory. The family will receive friends and immediately following the service at the facility.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.