Horace "Jessie Byrd" Watson, 72, of 121 Williams Ave., widower of Dorothy Mae Parker Watson, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late S.D. Lites and the late Jessie D. Childs Weston. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, and he is preceded in death by two sons, Calvin Parker, and Horace White; and a grandson, Jakevius Parker.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Tommy Parker and Brandon Parker, both of Greenwood; two brothers, James Childs and George (Josephine) Watson both of Greenwood; five Sisters, Carrie Ware, Annie (Bennie) Holloway, Lillie Childs, Catherine (Lewis) Carroll Jr., and Beatrice Childs, all of Greenwood; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Michael Smith. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.