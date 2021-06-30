Hollis Brown Barton, 89, resident of Hampton House Apartments, widow of Michael D. "Mike" Barton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 2, 1931, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late W. Harper and Sally Burdashaw Brown. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired in 1990 from Moore Business Forms. Hollis was also a patient sitter for the Burton Center, who cared for two special people, Jonathan Weeks of Greenwood and Marshall Werts of Ninety Six. She also had love and affection for Mike Barton's daughter, Christine Danner.
She was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church and a charter member of The Faith of Christ Church.
Surviving are step-daughters, Marie C. (Dale) Bobo of Hodges and Barbara Farrow of Atlanta, GA; a step-son, Lewis Chambers of Hodges; nine step-grandchildren; thirteen step-great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Brian Brock and Rev. Deloris Rapp officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Gene Goodman, Tony Alfred, Colin McDonald, Randall Barrett, and David Ouzts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Kelly, Karen Kelly, Steve Brown, Beverly Brown, Gene Wood, Linda Brock, Earlie Gunnells, Louie Murray, Pat Goodman, and Dale Murray.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
