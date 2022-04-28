Hobart David Erickson

DONALDS — Hobart "Hobie" David Erickson, Sr., 95, of Donalds, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Greenwood, SC.

Born on January 31, 1927, in Newark, NJ, Hobie was married to Lois Erickson for 49 years. He was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church, retired from Lakeland Bus Lines and an avid golfer.

A Veteran of the US Army serving in WWII, Hobie was a former chief of the Denville Fire Department in NJ, a member the New Jersey State Firemen's Association, former chief of the Donald's Fire Department and a member of the Abbeville County Fire Commission, as well as many other fire associations. He was the oldest active firefighter in SC with a total service of 65 1/2 years.

In addition to his wife, Lois, he is survived by his children at heart: Walter G. Bunnell (Bonnie) and Linda Bunnell; four nephews: Rev. Mark Smith, Greg Smith, Rev. Grant Smith and Joe Heredia; grandchildren: Lynn Poschke, Jessica Hynson, Kimberly Bunnell, Jennifer Spurr, and many other beloved grandchildren out of state; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his son Hobart Erickson Jr and three sisters.

The family will receive friends at Hodges United Methodist Church, 106 Robertson St, Hodges, SC 29653, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.

Services will be held at the church at 11:30 a.m .on Thursday, May 5, 2022, with Pastor Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, with military honors and firefighter's last call.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Hodges United Methodist Church.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.