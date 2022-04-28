Hobart David Erickson

DONALDS — Hobart "Hobie" David Erickson, Sr., 95, of Donalds, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Greenwood, SC.
Born on January 31, 1927, in Newark, NJ, Hobie was married to Lois Erickson for 49 years. He was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church, retired from Lakeland Bus Lines and an avid golfer.
A Veteran of the US Army serving in WWII, Hobie was a former chief of the Denville Fire Department in NJ, a member the New Jersey State Firemen's Association, former chief of the Donald's Fire Department and a member of the Abbeville County Fire Commission, as well as many other fire associations. He was the oldest active firefighter in SC with a total service of 65 1/2 years.
In addition to his wife, Lois, he is survived by his children at heart: Walter G. Bunnell (Bonnie) and Linda Bunnell; four nephews: Rev. Mark Smith, Greg Smith, Rev. Grant Smith and Joe Heredia; grandchildren: Lynn Poschke, Jessica Hynson, Kimberly Bunnell, Jennifer Spurr, and many other beloved grandchildren out of state; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his son Hobart Erickson Jr and three sisters.
The family will receive friends at Hodges United Methodist Church, 106 Robertson St, Hodges, SC 29653, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Services will be held at the church at 11:30 a.m .on Thursday, May 5, 2022, with Pastor Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, with military honors and firefighter's last call.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Hodges United Methodist Church.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.