Hilda Jackson
Vera “Hilda” Vines Jackson, 80, widow of Raymond D. Jackson, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, June 26, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Conway Vines and Ella Collins Vines. Mrs. Jackson was a graduate of Greenwood High School retired from the Executive Offices of Greenwood Mills. After her retirement, she co-owned South Point Video and South Point Restaurant in Greenwood. She was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Buster Wells (Cathy) and Charles Wells, Jr., all of Greenwood; two sisters, Frances Gilstrap of Greenville and Ella Wham (John) of Greenwood and two brothers, Conway Vines and Kenneth Vines, both of Ninety Six; seven grandchildren, Jennah Rains (Gray), Lindsey Watson (Brad), Rhea Cook (Jacob), Charlie Wells, Emily Wells Brenner (Andrew), David Wells and Cristin Cooper (Zach); a step-daughter, Angela Hall and a step-grandson, Damy Rivers. She was predeceased by two brothers, Marshall and Carroll Vines.
Cryptside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum, with Rev. Carol Peppers Wray officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Chapel Mausoleum from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
Memorials may be made to the Phoenix Community Association, C/O Kenneth Vines, 5419 Hwy. 178 South, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
The family would like to thank the COVID-19 Team of Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at Self Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion during Mrs. Jackson’s illness and the family will continue to pray for them during this pandemic.
For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Jackson family.