Hilda Anderson Parkman, 89, resident of Hill & Dale Drive, widow of Calvin L. Parkman, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ashley Place.
Born June 3, 1932, in Hodges, she was a daughter of the late Pinkney W. and Janie Belle Nickles Anderson. She attended Greenwood High School and retired from the Harris Plant of Greenwood Mills, after over 40 years of service.
A charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, she also formerly served as a Volunteer with Self Regional Medical Center for more than 10 years and was an avid gardener, having grown flowers and vegetables of all kinds with Calvin.
She was the last member of her immediate family, having been predeceased by her four siblings, Homer Anderson, Vera Hawthorne, Edith Herlong and Nelva Lawton.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry P. and husband Henry Smith of North Augusta, and Diane P. and husband Bobby Medlock of Greenwood; a son, Russell C. Parkman of Hodges; four grandchildren, Dana S. (Paul) Lykins, Jennifer S. (Phil) Lindler, Kevin F. (Jennifer) Medlock and Brian K. Medlock; seven great-grandchildren, Blake Lindler, Matthew Lykins, Rhett Lindler, Austin (Summer) Medlock, Madison Medlock, Brandon Medlock and Brennon Medlock; and two great-great grandchildren, Reese Medlock and Barrett Medlock.
Funeral services will be conducted and live-streamed at 11 a.m. Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chaplain Todd Leach officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
The family is at the home in Hill & Dale and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 Monday morning.
Memorials may be made to Ashley Place Assisted Living, 526 Haltiwanger Road, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim and the caregivers of Ashley Place and to her Caris Hospice Team for their every kindness and loving care extended to Mrs. Parkman and their family during her illness.
